“You’re making what looks like an X-ray,” said Christopher Morris, a physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico who was not involved in the discovery.

Archaeologists have a long history of using noninvasive imaging technologies. Ground-penetrating radar helps find unmarked graves, for example, and infrared cameras on drones reveal buried features via the temperature differences between stone walls and surrounding soil.

But when it comes to looking deep inside large structures, muon tomography can be the only option, said Arturo Menchaca-Rocha, a physicist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico who was not involved with the discovery. “Muons represent a highly penetrating type of natural radiation which is adequate to investigate large volumes, like a pyramid, even a volcano,” Menchaca said.

Indeed, geologists use muon tomography to map changes occurring inside volcanoes before they erupt. Mining companies use it to map ore deposits deep underground. And now in archaeology, muon tomography is poised to reveal the secrets of large structures whose interiors are otherwise inaccessible.

Beyond Egypt

There are other muographers at work on archaeological sites besides the Japanese-French team that investigated the Great Pyramid. Menchaca used muon tomography at the ancient city of Teotihuacan, near Mexico City — and discovered that the density differences within the 1,800-year-old Pyramid of the Sun there meant that the entire structure was at risk of collapsing like a dried-out sand castle.

Scientists working for the Maya Muon project at the University of Texas are looking for tombs and interior chambers in a previously unexplored pyramid in Belize. Morris’s colleagues are using a variation of the technology called muon scattering — which Morris originally developed to detect nuclear weapons in cargo — to scan for cracks in the dome of the 600-year-old Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in the Italian city of Florence.

Meanwhile, other physicists are busy identifying ancient sites that might be probed with muon tomography.

Italian physicists have proposed using muon detectors to search for hidden tombs at the ruins of the Punic-Roman site of Tharros in Sardinia. Physicists in France think the method could be useful at giant burial mounds known as tumuli. They created a model for how such a study could be done of the Amphipolis Tomb in Greece, which dates to the time of Alexander the Great and which caused a media frenzy when its entrance was discovered in 2014.