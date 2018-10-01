How tiny magnets could save a historic warship that once sailed for King Henry VIII

Get the Mach newsletter.

A sunken 16th-century British warship that was once the pride of King Henry VIII’s fleet is getting a high-tech touch-up — with help from microscopic magnets designed to preserve the ship’s once-waterlogged wood for generations to come.

A gel containing the magnetic nanoparticles — each about 1,000 times smaller than the thickness of a sheet of paper — will be applied to sections of the Mary Rose as a way to neutralize iron atoms in the ship's wood that would otherwise form highly destructive acids.

Preliminary tests of the gel on bits of oak that had been soaked in an iron solution showed that the process was 85 percent effective at removing iron particles.

“It’s kind of a simple idea, so it’s been nice that it has really worked,” said Sabrina Corr, a University of Glasgow chemist and the leader of the scientific team working on the Mary Rose project. She said the scientists are now poised to test the treatment on wood samples from the Mary Rose itself; if that goes well, the gel could be applied broadly to damaged portions of the ship's hull.

The research effort is based in Portsmouth, England, where the Mary Rose and various artifacts from the shipwreck are displayed at the Mary Rose Museum.

The Mary Rose sank in 1545 off England’s southern coast during the Battle of the Solent, a skirmish with the French fleet of King Francis I. The ship was raised in 1982, with about 40 percent of the structure surviving. But after more than than 430 years underwater, the Mary Rose was in bad shape — its wood eaten away by marine bacteria.