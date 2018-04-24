Hubble telescope celebrates 28 years of mind-blowing space pictures

NASA astronauts Steven Smith and John Grunsfeld perform a spacewalk during a December 1999 mission of the space shuttle Discovery to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble flew into orbit on April 24, 1990, aboard Discovery. The first major optical telescope to be placed in space, Hubble has circled Earth more than 163,500 times and traveled even farther than the distance from Earth to Pluto.

Here's a small sampling of some of the dazzling images captured by Hubble that have changed the way we view the universe.