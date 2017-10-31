Looking for a Halloween Playlist? NASA Shares Universe's Spooky Sounds

"Juno's Waves instrument recorded the encounter with the bow shock over the course of about two hours on June 24, 2016," NASA officials said in the statement.

Also included on the NASA soundtrack are sounds from Jupiter's largest moon, Ganymede. In 1996, NASA's Galileo spacecraft made the first flyby of Ganymede, capturing radio signals from the moon's magnetosphere using the probe's Plasma Wave Experiment instrument.

In order to translate the radio signals captured at Ganymede, scientists used an approach called data sonification. The track titled "Beware of Jupiter's Largest Moon Ganymede" on NASA's new spooky playlist features a strong burst of noise, marking the satellites' entrance into the moon's magnetosphere, and the high pitch of the track resembles the audio from an interstellar video game.

NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which recently ended its ended its epic 13-year stint at Saturn on Sept. 15, also captured eerie-sounding radio emissions from the ringed planet. These emissions are closely related to the auroras near the poles of the planet, according to the statement.

The auroras seen at Saturn are similar to Earth's northern and southern lights and occur when solar wind material interacts with the planet's atmosphere and magnetic field. NASA's Cassini spacecraft also captured thunderous sounds from a gigantic storm on Saturn and recorded the distinct sounds heard during the probe's historic dive between planet and its innermost rings.

Other tracks from NASA's new spooky playlist feature sounds from plasma waves, a spacecraft being pelted with dust particles from a passing comet called Tempel 1, emissions from the star KIC7671081B, and radio waves in Earth's own atmosphere.

"Plasma waves, like the roaring ocean surf, create a rhythmic cacophony that — with the EMFISIS instrument aboard NASA's Van Allen Probes — we can hear across space," NASA officials said in the statement.

Original article on Space.com.