Switzerland witnesses longest eclipse of the 21st century

Lunar eclipse: 'Blood moon' dazzles skywatchers around the world

Friday's total lunar eclipse is the longest of the 21st century.

Image: Turkey witnesses longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

The moon turns red during the lunar eclipse in Canakkale, Turkey, on July 27, 2018.

During totality, when the moon is completely engulfed in Earth's shadow, it takes on bright red and orange hues and is called a "blood moon."

Tolga Bozoglu / EPA
Rome

Rome

The eclipsed moon is framed by the Colosseum.

Gregorio Borgia / AP
Image: UAE witnesses longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

Dubai

Spectators witness the total lunar eclipse from the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center.

Ali Haider / EPA
Image: Total Lunar Eclipse Over Germany

Germany

A "blood moon" rises behind The Hohenzollern Castle in Hechingen.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Image: Student astronomy enthusiasts adjust their telescope to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon at Marina South Pier in Singapore

Singapore

Astronomy enthusiasts adjust their telescope.

Edgar Su / Reuters
Image: Poland witnesses longest lunar eclipse of 21st century

Poland

Skywatchers were able to witness the eclipse in parts of South America, the Middle East, eastern Africa and central Asia. 

Grzegorz Momot / EPA
Turkey

People photograph a full moon ahead of the eclipse on the Aegean coast. The wreckage of a refugee boat is at left.

Tolga Bozoglu / EPA
London

London

Clouds obscure the view for people gathered to see the eclipse on Primrose Hill.

Matt Dunham / AP
Image: A full moon rising over mountain Lovcen during eclipse is seen from Herceg Nov

Montenegro

The moon rises over Mount Lovcen during the eclipse.

marko Djurica / Reuters
Image: KYRGYZSTAN-SCIENCE-ASTRONOMY-ECLIPSE-MOON

Kyrgyzstan

The moon progresses towards total eclipse in a combination of six photos.

Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Astronomy enthusiasts wait to see the lunar eclipse of a blood moon in the southern Bavarian village of Raisting

Germany

Astronomy enthusiasts wait to see the eclipse near Munich.

Michael Dalder / Reuters
Image:

Switzerland

The moon rises behind the Saentis, the highest mountain of the Alpstein region.

Christian Merz / AP
Image: Lunar eclipse in Greece

Greece

A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon near Athens before the eclipse.

Read: Total lunar eclipse 2018

Alkis KonstantinidisS / Reuters
