Lunar eclipse: 'Blood moon' dazzles skywatchers around the world
Friday's total lunar eclipse is the longest of the 21st century.
The moon turns red during the lunar eclipse in Canakkale, Turkey, on July 27, 2018.
During totality, when the moon is completely engulfed in Earth's shadow, it takes on bright red and orange hues and is called a "blood moon."
Rome
The eclipsed moon is framed by the Colosseum.
Dubai
Spectators witness the total lunar eclipse from the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center.
Germany
A "blood moon" rises behind The Hohenzollern Castle in Hechingen.
Singapore
Astronomy enthusiasts adjust their telescope.
Poland
Skywatchers were able to witness the eclipse in parts of South America, the Middle East, eastern Africa and central Asia.
Turkey
People photograph a full moon ahead of the eclipse on the Aegean coast. The wreckage of a refugee boat is at left.
London
Clouds obscure the view for people gathered to see the eclipse on Primrose Hill.
Montenegro
The moon rises over Mount Lovcen during the eclipse.
Kyrgyzstan
The moon progresses towards total eclipse in a combination of six photos.
Germany
Astronomy enthusiasts wait to see the eclipse near Munich.
Switzerland
The moon rises behind the Saentis, the highest mountain of the Alpstein region.
Greece
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon near Athens before the eclipse.