Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

The Lyrid meteor shower is back. Here's how to see the shooting stars

Clear skies and darkness are all you need!

by NBC MACH /
Image: Lyrid Meteor Shower
This long-exposure photograph taken on April 23, 2015 on Earth Day shows Lyrids meteors shower passing near the Milky Way in the clear night sky of Thanlyin, nearly 14 miles away from Yangon.Ye Aung Thu / AFP - Getty Images file
Get the Mach newsletter.

If you like shooting stars, you're in luck. The annual Lyrid meteor shower got going this year on Monday, April 16 and is expected to peak in the early morning on Sunday, April 22.

Your best bet for seeing the action will come after the moon sets at around midnight local time. Find an area far from sources of light and buildings or other possible obstructions, lie face-up on a blanket or lawn chair with your feet facing east, and simply look up.

"Take in as much sky as you can," Bill Cooke, a meteor expert at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, told NBC News MACH in an email.

Image: Lyrid Meteor Shower
A graphic from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory showing where in the sky the Lyrid meteor shower can be seen.NASA/JPL

Like all meteor showers, the Lyrids are caused by fast-moving bits of space debris that create bright streaks when they collide with Earth's atmosphere and burn up. In this case, the debris comes from a comet known as C/1861 G1 Thatcher (Comet Thatcher for short) as it orbits the sun.

The Lyrids aren't as spectacular as the Perseids, which return each August. But with the first recorded sighting of the Lyrids going all the way back to 687 B.C., they're the oldest known meteor shower.

Related

The Making of an Astronaut

Skywatchers should expect an average display this time, Cooke said. Though the Lyrids have been known to produce up to 90 meteors per hour, this year most people should expect to see about 10 per hour.

"Still," he said, "ya never know..."

FOLLOW NBC NEWS MACH ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK, AND INSTAGRAM.

Get the Mach newsletter.

The Mars Rover Found a Meteorite Made of Iron

01:12
Get the Mach newsletter.
MORE FROM mach

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.