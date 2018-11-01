The Making of an Astronaut

Get the Mach newsletter.

This is chapter one of a four-chapter story.

Every astronaut has a number and knows it: his or her place on the short list of those who have launched into space. The first American astronaut to ride a rocket, Alan Shepard, got #2 just three weeks after Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin (#1) kicked off the era of human spaceflight in 1961. Neil Armstrong was #26 when he stepped off the lunar lander in 1969, creating some of the most famous boot prints in history. Sally Ride snagged #120 when she led American women into space in 1983. A few months later, Guy Bluford took the same giant leap for African-Americans at #125.

The most recent addition to the list, Jack Fischer, brought the current tally to 553 just a few weeks ago. Eight times more people have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

Countless Americans have dreamed of joining NASA’s exclusive club — and the dream extends to citizens of other countries. When the space agency last asked for applications, in 2015, more than 18,000 hopefuls applied, shattering the previous record. But 99.9 percent of those aspirants walked away with rejection letters; Harvard’s acceptance rate is roughly 78 times higher. Just 12 people were named astronaut candidates and summoned to Johnson Space Center, the sprawling 1,620-acre campus in Houston that is home to America’s astronaut corps. Former astronaut Terry Virts, who learned of his selection in 2000 during a telephone call from NASA, describes the call as “one of the most wonderful and surreal events of my life.”