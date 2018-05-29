Manhattanhenge 2018: How to see New York City's special sunsets

Sunsets in New York City are extra special on four days out of every year, when — weather permitting — the glowing disc of the setting sun lines up with the deep canyons of buildings along Manhattan's streets to create a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge.

"It's a beautiful and lucky coincidence that Manhattan is aligned the way that it is," Jackie Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, told NBC News MACH in an email. "The luck is that the long part of the island of Manhattan goes roughly north-south...and the cross streets run east-west."

The first day of Manhattanhenge for 2018 is today, May 29, when the sun sets at 8:13 p.m EDT on a sunny day. The other dates and times for Manhattanhenge this year at 8:12 p.m. EDT tomorrow, on a day forecast to be party cloudy; Thursday, July 12 at 8:20 EDT; and Friday, July 13 at 8:21 EDT.

Today and July 13 are so-called "half-sun" days, meaning that the sun's upper half is visible against the horizon at sunset. Tomorrow and July 12 are "full-sun" days, on which the full disk of the sun is visible.