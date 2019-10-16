From Mercury to Artemis: The evolution of the spacesuit in photos

Contrary to schoolhouse rumor, you won't explode if you venture into space without a suit, nor will your blood boil. You won't freeze to death either, because the lack of oxygen will kill you first.

NASA has unveiled its latest space suit designs for the upcoming Artemis program. Seen here, the xEMU, for Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit, will be worn during excursions on the moon and, later, Mars. To demonstrate the suit's flexibility, space suit engineer Kristine Davis picked up a rock and handed it to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Here's a look back at the suits that keep brave space explorers alive in challenging circumstances and how they've changed from mission to mission.