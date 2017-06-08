Sign Up for the MACH newsletter
Mach
Month in Space Pictures: Cassini's Finale and an Astronaut Returns
A farewell from Saturn, a monster storm, fiery launches and hard landings and more stellar images from September 2017.
Touchdown...
A parachute carrying the Soyuz capsule returns from the International Space Station with crew members Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer in a remote area of Kazakhstan on Sept. 3.
Whitson was returning after 288 days in space where she served as a member of the Expedition 50, 51 and 52 crews.
... Back on Earth
NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is helped out of the Soyuz capsule after landing in Kazakhstan on Sept. 3.
Whitson, the first woman to command the space station, broke the record for the most time accumulated in orbit by an American during her mission.
PHOTOS: NASA Astronaut Sets New Record for Americans in Space
... Farewell Old Friend
Project manager Earl Maize and flight director Julie Webster hug in mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Sept. 15 in Pasadena, Calif., after confirmation of Cassini's demise.
The spacecraft plunged into Saturn while fighting to keep its antenna pointed at Earth to transmit its farewell,
When I Grow Up
A young audience member wearing a spacesuit joins NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough onstage for a photo during a presentation about Kimbrough's experiences on the space station on Sept. 12 in Arlington, Virginia.
During Expedition 50, Kimbrough completed four spacewalks for a total of 39 hours outside the station and concluded his 173-day mission in April 2017.
Star Factory
The bubbles and wisps portrayed in this image by European Space Agency's Herschel observatory reveal great turmoil in the W3/W4/W5 complex of molecular clouds and star-forming regions.
Located over 6,000 light-years away in the northern constellation Cassiopeia, it is one of the best regions in which to study the life and death of massive stars in our Milky Way galaxy.
Image released on Sept. 20.
Return to Earth
The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to Earth at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sept. 7.
The rocket was launched earlier in the day but about 2.5 minutes into the flight, the Falcon 9's two stages separated. While the second stage continued hauling an unmannded splace plane into orbit, the first stage maneuvered its way back to Earth, where it can be reused for future missions.
