Month in Space Pictures: January 2019

Alan Stern (center), the principal investigator of NASA's New Horizons mission celebrates with other mission team members on Jan. 1 at the Missions Operation Center in Laurel, Maryland, after they received signals from the New Horizons spacecraft that it is healthy and had collected data during its flyby of a deep-space object called Ultima Thule.

Ultima Thule is now the most distant object visited by a spacecraft — 4 billion miles from Earth and a billion miles beyond Pluto, which New Horizons passed in 2015.