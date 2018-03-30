Month in Space Pictures: Rocket launches big and small and Jovian twilight zone

The plane of the Milky Way is rich in star-forming regions, such as the one pictured in this stunning scene by ESA's Herschel space observatory. To the far-infrared eye of Herschel, this region reveals an intricate network of gas filaments and dark bubbles interspersed with bright hotspots where new stars come to life. The cooler regions, which emit light at longer wavelengths, are displayed in a red-brownish color. Hotter areas, where star formation is more intense, shine in blue and white tones. Some areas are particularly bright, which suggests a number of luminous, massive stars are forming there.

The star-formation region in this image is located in the Carina neighborhood, some 7,500 light-years away.