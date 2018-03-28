NASA astronauts to embark on 6.5-hour spacewalk

Get the Mach newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will conduct an hours-long spacewalk at the International Space Station tomorrow.

The planned 6.5-hour spacewalk is slated to begin at 8:10 a.m. EDT. We'll have a livestream of the excursion right here.

Feustel and Arnold arrived at the ISS on March 23 and will return to Earth in five months. They launched on a Russian-built rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The astronauts will perform renovations to the ISS, including installing wireless communications equipment, swapping out high-definition video cameras, and removing aging hoses from a cooling component.

Today's excursion will be the fourth spacewalk of the year so far, and will be the 209th spacewalk at the International Space Station since the orbital outpost was launched in 1998.

