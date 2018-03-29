NASA astronauts embark on 6-hour spacewalk

Get the Mach newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold completed an hours-long spacewalk at the International Space Station today.

The spacewalk began at 9:33 a.m. EDT, about an hour behind schedule. The start time was pushed back after leak checks with Feustel's spacesuit took longer than expected. Despite the adjusted start time, the astronauts were able to complete all the assigned tasks for the day, according to NASA.

Feustel and Arnold installed wireless communications equipment, swapped out high-definition video cameras, and removed aging hoses from a cooling component. Feustel was also able to complete one "get-ahead" task that will save some time on a future planned spacewalk, NASA said.

The spacewalk concluded at 3:43 p.m. EDT, for a total time of 6 hours and 10 minutes.

Feustel and Arnold arrived at the ISS on March 23 and will return to Earth in five months. They launched on a Russian-built rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Feustel is a veteran spacewalker, and today's outing was the seventh time he has worked in the vacuum of space. It was the third spacewalk of Arnold's career.

Today's excursion was the fourth spacewalk of the year so far, and marked the 209th spacewalk at the International Space Station since the orbital outpost was launched in 1998.

