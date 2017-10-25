Sign up for the MACH newsletter
Mach
NASA's Antarctic Flyover Reveals Ice in Retreat
NASA's airborne survey investigates how ice in Antarctica is responding to a changing climate.
Here, the aircraft flies over the western edge of the famed iceberg A68, calved from the Larsen C ice shelf.
The massive iceberg was approximately the size of Delaware when it first calved in July. It's such a colossal chunk of ice that maps of the peninsula must be redrawn.
The National Climate Assessment, a study produced every 4 years by scientists from 13 federal agencies of the U.S. government, released a stark report on Nov. 2 stating that global temperature rise over the past 115 years has been primarily caused by "human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases."
Sea ice floats next to land ice, lower right.
Despite its apparent icy stillness, Antarctica is alive with motion. Huge masses of frozen water slip, slide and grind with enormous pressure against the continent below.
Mission scientist John Sonntag walks to the hangar following a long flight on Nov. 3.
Photos: NASA's Arctic Flyover