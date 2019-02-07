NASA's Day of Remembrance: Three tragedies that shook the space program

The crew of Apollo 1 during training in Florida in January 1967. From left, Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward H. White II, and Roger B. Chaffee.

NASA holds a Day of Remembrance every year in late January or early February because, though decades apart, the agencies three great tragedies all occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 1.

Originally scheduled for Jan. 31, this year's Day of Remembrance was postponed until Feb. 7 because of the partial government shutdown.