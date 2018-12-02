Get the Mach newsletter.

By David Freeman

Just days after its InSight lander touched down safely on Mars after a long, uncertain journey, NASA is getting set for another nail-biter: the arrival of the space agency's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft at its target, a skyscraper-size asteroid known as Bennu.

The long-anticipated rendezvous with the space rock will occur around noon EST on Dec. 3. NASA will live-stream coverage of the cosmic meet-up from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET. A preview of the OSIRIS-REx mission will begin at 11:15 a.m. ET.

OSIRIS-REx — the name is an acronym for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer — launched into space in September 2016 and has been making its way toward Bennu since.

The looming arrival of the unmanned craft has energized members of the mission team.

"Like many team members, I have been working on this mission for many years," Sandy Freund, a mission manager at Lockheed Martin, the maker of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, told NBC News MACH in an email. "We have been waiting years to be at Bennu and are incredibly excited to see this asteroid up close."