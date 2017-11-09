New Exoskeleton Does the Heavy Lifting for Factory Workers

Assembly line workers often have to perform the same repetitive tasks all day long, making them susceptible to injury. But a new exoskeleton could offer some protection against fatigue and injuries.

Dubbed EksoVest, the upper-body exoskeleton is designed to help workers lift heavy objects and perform over-the-head tasks. Looking like a high-tech back brace with arms, it elevates and supports a worker’s arms and can provide lift assistance for up to 15 pounds on each side.

The exoskeleton was designed by Richmond, California-based Ekso Bionics, in partnership with Ford Motor Company. It’s being tested now at the automaker’s Michigan Assembly Plant and Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

“Collaboratively working with Ford enabled us to test and refine early prototypes of the EksoVest based on insights directly from their production line workers,” Russ Angold, Ekso's cofounder and chief technology officer, said in a written statement.