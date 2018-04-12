New NASA video shows our moon in stunning detail

Get the Mach newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A new NASA video shows the moon like you've never seen it before.

The five-minute clip, released by the space agency on April 9, shows the surface of our nearest neighbor in the solar system in stunning, high-definition detail — from high peaks and deep craters to the frigid poles and their possible ice deposits.

You get a close-up look at the landing site of Apollo 17, the last of the missions that sent astronauts to the moon — and you can even see part of the mission's lunar lander and rover.

"The moon is beautiful," Dr. Tyler Nordgren, an astronomer at the University of Redlands in California and author of "Sun Moon Earth," told NBC News MACH in an email. "It may sound strange for a scientist to say that, but this video reminds me anew about what an amazing, diverse, and spectacular place the moon is. Far from being a dead world, never changing, it is an ancient place of beauty."

Most of the data used to create the video comes from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been orbiting the moon since 2009.

