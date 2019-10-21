Science and art meet under the microscope in Nikon's annual Small World contest. This year a stunning fluorescent view of a turtle embryo won first place.

Microscopy technician Teresa Zgoda and recent university graduate Teresa Kugler captured the image using fluorescence and stereo microscopy.

The winning pair stacked and stitched together hundreds of images to create the final image of their turtle.

“Microscopy lets us zoom in on the smallest organisms and building blocks that comprise our world–giving us a profound appreciation for the small things in life that far too often go unnoticed,” said Kugler. “It allows me to do science with a purpose.”