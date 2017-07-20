Space Travel Up Close and Behind the Scenes

Atlantis, left, goes into her roll program on July 8, 2011; Discovery clears the tower on Feb. 24, 2011.

The access granted to Winters allowed him to set up as many as nine remote cameras per launch, some as close as 700 feet. "As I drive away, I watch my cameras... sitting there at the pad area, poised on their tripods. I am somehow envious that the cameras will witness the the spectacle from such a place of honor," writes Winters in "The Last Launch," a 2012 collection of his space shuttle photos.