Robot Ships Will Bring Big Benefits — and Put Captains on Shore

The world may be focused on self-driving cars, but the autonomous revolution won’t be limited to roads and highways. The oceans will soon be filled with driverless ships — sleek new vessels that promise big safety and economic advantages over conventional piloted ships.

"The idea is to do things more efficiently and transport more with less people onboard," says Oskar Levander, a vice-president in the marine division of Rolls-Royce. The U.K.-based company, a leader in the development of autonomous shipping technology, envisions a future in which everything from naval vessels to ferries and tugboats to cargo ships will have some degree of intelligence.

Such smart vessels will be able to, for example, autonomously sail from London to New York City, coping with storms and avoiding collisions without human intervention. As a result, shipping companies may replace their giant cargo vessels with fleets of smaller, more fuel-efficient boats. Command centers to monitor these ships will pop up at select ports around the world.