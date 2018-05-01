Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Soyuz rocket to launch to ISS with NASA astronaut aboard

Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor will be joined by German, Russian space flyers.
by NBC MACH /
Image: Baikonur Cosmodrome
The Soyuz rocket is seen on the launch pad as the service structure arms are closed around it on Monday at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.Joel Kowsky / NASA via AP
A trio of American, German and Russian astronauts will launch on a two-day trip to the International Space Station early tomorrow (June 6), and you can watch NASA's live coverage right here.

The coverage begins at 6:15 a.m. EDT, with the astronauts' Soyuz rocket scheduled to lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch facility in Kazakhstan at 7:12 a.m. EDT.

Image: RUSSIA-US-GERMANY-SPACE-ISS
NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and German astronaut Alexander Gerst pose during their final exam at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow on May 11, 2018.AFP - Getty Images

Aboard the rocket will be NASA astronaut Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor; Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency; and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. This will be Gerst's second flight into space; the others are going up for the first time.

The astronauts are scheduled to dock with the station at 9:07 a.m. EDT on June 8, with the hatch opening expected around 11:05 a.m. EDT. They will spend six months aboard the station, joining the three-man crew already aboard.

