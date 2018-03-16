Get the Mach newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A real-life space oddity: After a ground-breaking space flight, a NASA astronaut has been found to have a slightly different gene expression from his identical twin brother.

The astronaut, Scott Kelly, spent a year aboard the International Space Station while his identical twin, Mark, remained on Earth.

“Mark and Scott Kelly are still identical twins; Scott’s DNA did not fundamentally change,” wrote NASA news chief Kelly Humphries in an email. "What researchers did observe are changes in gene expression, which is how your body reacts to your environment."

Scott Kelly spent 340 consecutive days in space from March 2015 to March 2016. When he returned to earth, NASA studied him in comparison to Mark and found that 7 percent of his gene expression had changed. Researchers don’t know how long these changes will last.

Expedition 45/46 Commander, Astronaut Scott Kelly along with his brother, former Astronaut Mark Kelly speak to news media outlets about Scott Kelly's 1-year mission aboard the International Space Station, on Jan. 19, 2015. Robert Markowitz / NASA

“They may all return to normal after one or two years, or five years. We simply do not know,” said Christopher Mason of Weill Cornell Medicine and the author of a study about the changes.

NASA scientists call those changes “space genes” and attribute them to the stresses of space travel.

Space genes is a new term and is still being defined. Mason suspects that a 7 percent disruption in gene expression after being back on Earth is neither high nor low. It’s also not something entirely unseen before.

“This is the first experiment of its kind,” he said. “Nonetheless, this number likely is within the range for humans under stress, such as mountain climbing or scuba diving.”