Sputnik Shook the Nation 60 Years Ago. That Could Happen Again

It was the size of a fitness ball, but its effect was bigger than that of any bomb.

Sixty years ago, on Oct. 4, 1957, the world awoke to learn that the Soviet Union had launched a satellite into orbit — the first nation to do so. Sputnik 1 was nearly two feet in diameter and weighed as much as a middle-aged insurance salesman. Most people were stunned.

Why was this so disturbing? The idea of artificial satellites had been around for a while. Indeed, sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke had written up a prescient scheme predicting the use of geosynchronous satellites for communications as early as 1945.

The shock, of course, was because Sputnik was launched at the height of the Cold War.

Both the Americans and the Soviets had scooped up many of the German rocket scientists after World War II, and while most of their subsequent efforts were motivated by military programs, some rocket experts (including Wernher von Braun) anticipated a wondrous future of both robotic science and human spaceflight. As von Braun famously wrote, he “aimed for the stars.”