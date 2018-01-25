A 'super blue blood moon' is coming. Here's how to see it.

The eclipse, which will also be visible in Alaska and Hawaii as well as in other parts of the world, begins at 5:51 a.m. Eastern Time, as the moon is about to set in the western sky.

Skywatchers in the eastern U.S. can expect to see only the initial phases of the eclipse before the moon sets. "So your best opportunity if you live in the East is to head outside about 6:45 a.m and get to a high place," Johnson said, adding that it's important to have a clear line of sight to the horizon in the west-northwest.

The period of totality — when the moon is in the darkest part of Earth's shadow — will last a bit more than one and a quarter hours, according to EarthSky.org. There's no need for special viewing precautions. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses pose no danger to the eyes.

Just how special an event will this be? A blue moon isn't actually blue, of course, and blood moons aren't really blood red. As for supermoons, which occur at the point of orbit known as perigee, they're just a tad bigger and brighter than usual.