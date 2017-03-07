Top Physicist To Tackle Seven Cosmic Questions in VR Event

Why does the universe exist? How did life get its start? Is free will real—or merely an illusion?

Questions like these defy easy answers. But Sean Carroll, one of the world’s leading theoretical physicists, doesn’t let that stop him. The Caltech professor has written an entire book on imponderables entitled “The Big Picture: On the Origins of Life, Meaning, and the Universe Itself.”

And he’ll be the next guest on MACH in VR, a new virtual reality series being produced by NBC News MACH in collaboration with AltspaceVR.

Entitled “7 Big Questions about the Cosmos,” the one-hour event will take place in Altspace VR at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on June 29. Carroll will be interviewed by NBC News MACH’s editorial director, David Freeman. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session that will give audience members a chance to pose their own questions to Carroll.

The event is free of charge, and everyone is invited to attend (please RSVP here). It will take place in AltspaceVR, a leading VR app. All you need to join in is a little curiosity and a VR headset (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Google Daydream, or Samsung Gear VR). Don’t have a headset? You can join in mobile view mode with a compatible Android phone or in 2D mode on a Mac or PC, as well as via a YouTube live-stream (see below).

Since it’s all virtual, you can join in from the comforts of your home. See you there!

More MACH in VR events will be added in the weeks ahead.

