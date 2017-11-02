Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Virgin Hyperloop One Says Construction Will Begin in 2019

Testing of the high-speed transport system could follow in 2021, but no word yet on the location of the first route.

by Brad Jones, Futurism /
Hyperloop One unveils its prototype pod, the XP-1.Hyperloop One

In brief: Virgin Hyperloop One has confirmed that it intends to start construction on a Hyperloop route in 2019. Tests at a production level are set to follow in 2021.

ARRIVING SOON

The chief executive of Virgin Hyperloop One, Rob Lloyd, has confirmed that the company expects to start building before 2020. “Somewhere in the world we are very confident that we would begin construction in 2019 with initial testing at production level in 2021,” said Lloyd, speaking to The National.

However, there are still questions about where this project will commence. There is considerable interest from transport authorities in the US, with Colorado emerging as a prominent option, but it’s just as likely that a location elsewhere in the world might get the nod.

One proposal outlined a route that would link Mexico City with Guadalajara, but there’s also interest in a Hyperloop connecting northern Europe, as well as the possibility of a track in the United Arab Emirates.

TICKETS, PLEASE

Lloyd also addressed how expensive Hyperloop travel might be. Detractors of the system have theorized that the cost of implementing a network might make this form of transport accessible only to very wealthy people.

 The DevLoop at the company's testing facility in Nevada. Hyperloop One

However, Lloyd argued that Hyperloop will be “inclusive” and that people won’t be priced out. He stated that costs would only be two-thirds as high as high-speed rail, and he projected that a trip between two cities 50-60 kilometers apart could cost as little as $5.

Money will be a major factor in any Hyperloop project, but the company’s financial backing seems fairly robust. It has already raised $245 million to fund its efforts, a figure bolstered by a major investment from Richard Branson earlier this month that saw the startup rechristened as Virgin Hyperloop One.

"Virgin Hyperloop One Announces Construction Will Begin in 2019" was originally published by Futurism, LLC on Nov. 1, 2017 by Brad Jones

Copyright 2017 Futurism, LLC. All rights reserved.

