Cue the birdbots!
After wowing us with humanoid and animal-like robots that run, jump and perform acrobatic stunts, Boston Dynamics seems to be getting down to business.
New video from the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company shows a pair of birdlike robots stacking cardboard boxes in a warehouse, gliding about on wheels as they lift, move and place the boxes with precision and uncanny grace.
Boston Dynamics robot can stack boxes with amazing easeMarch 29, 201901:13
The robots are guided by machine vision and capable of handling boxes weighing up to 33 pounds, according to a caption for the video, which was posted on YouTube on Thursday. The boxes being stacked in the video weigh about 11 pounds.
The robots are based on "Handle," a research robot that starred in a Boston Dynamics video released in 2017. Handle had arm-like appendages in addition to wheels; the revised Handle lacks the appendages, featuring instead a sort of jointed neck tipped with a proboscis-like grasping mechanism.
"The logistics business is quite thirsty for robots right now, as evidenced by the influx of many companies entering the space," Howie Choset, a professor of robotics at Carnegie Mellon, told NBC News MACH in an email. "I think the particular benefit that the Boston Dynamics robot offers is that you can carry a heavy object with a relatively light mobile base."
Kate Darling, a research specialist at the MIT Media Lab, said in an email that the robot was probably "too expensive to be commercially useful in a warehouse setting." But she added, "I like the balance, the onboard vision system (that presumably lets it navigate a variety of different warehouse settings) and the fact that it looks like an ostrich."
Want to read more stories about technology?
- Solar farms in space could be renewable energy's next frontier
- Biometric scanning at airports is spreading fast, but some fear the face-scanning systems
- Mood-forecasting tech could help stop bad moods even before they strike
SIGN UP FOR THE MACH NEWSLETTER AND FOLLOW NBC NEWS MACH ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK, AND INSTAGRAM.