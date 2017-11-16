Watch this creepy robo-dog and try not to fear the robot apocalypse

It trots into the frame on spindly legs, stops, and then swoops its head around, seemingly on the prowl. Meet the new SpotMini, a four-legged robot made by Boston Dynamics.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company unveiled its latest creation in a short YouTube video that teases how the bot can move and saunter about outdoors. SpotMini is a bit less creepy than some of Boston Dynamics' other creations, like BigDog and Petman. But it's not the kind of thing that reassures people who fear a robot apocalypse.

A predecessor of the new SpotMini, introduced in 2016, featured a long, giraffe-like neck. In a video released at the time, Boston Dynamics suggested it could help perform chores around the house — for example, using its long neck and “mouth” to gingerly load a dishwasher.

It’s not clear what the new SpotMini will be used for, or if it will be sold commercially. The new video ends with just the tantalizing message: “Coming soon."

Boston Dynamics was owned by Alphabet, Inc., the parent company of Google. Earlier this year, the robotics company was sold to the Japanese telecommunications and technology firm SoftBank.