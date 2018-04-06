NASA astronauts launch aboard ISS-bound Soyuz rocket

Get the Mach newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A trio of American and Russian spacemen launched aboard a Russian-built rocket to the International Space Station today, and you can watch a replay of the liftoff right here.

The Soyuz rocket lifted off at 1:44 p.m. EDT today from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It carried NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold along with Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. All are spaceflight veterans.

Plans call for the trio’s Soyuz capsule to dock with the space station at 3:41 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 23. A couple of hours later, the hatches of the capsule and the station will open, allowing the men to join the three crewmembers who are already aboard the ISS.

