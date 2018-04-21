Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

NASA launches TESS exoplanet-hunting satellite into space

The space probe will look for alien worlds that might harbor life.

by Denise Chow /  / Updated 
Illustration of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in front of a lava planet orbiting its host star.GSFC / NASA
Get the Mach newsletter.

NASA launched its new planet-hunting satellite into orbit Wednesday on a two-year mission to scour nearby star systems for alien worlds that might harbor life.

TESS, short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, lifted off at 6:51 p.m. EDT from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch was originally scheduled for Monday (April 16) but was postponed to allow time for "additional GNC analysis," a reference to the rocket's guidance, navigation, and control systems.

Equipped with four specialized cameras, the $337 million satellite has a field of view that will cover 85 percent of the sky. This broad view will allow TESS to study about 20 million stars, according to Dr. George Ricker, the mission’s principal investigator and a scientist at the MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Get the Mach newsletter.

SpaceX rocket launched carrying planet-hunting telescope

00:24

What will TESS find? Ricker said not knowing is what makes the mission so exciting. “If you go out with a very sensitive instrument and look in a completely unbiased way, you find stuff that is completely unexpected,” he said. “That’s to me what’s exciting.”

TESS will build upon the legacy of NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope, which launched in 2009 and has since identified more than 2,300 confirmed exoplanets. But TESS will be gazing at star systems that are much closer than those studied by Kepler, Ricker said.

Like Kepler, TESS is designed to locate exoplanets by searching for what astronomers call transits. These are periodic dips in starlight that occur when a planet’s orbit takes it in front of its host star.

Related

Space aliens could have died out long ago, scientist says

Scientists will conduct follow-up observations of exoplanet “candidates” using powerful ground- or space-based observatories. These will likely include the James Webb Space Telescope, which is slated to launch in 2020. The Webb telescope is designed to examine the atmospheres of exoplanets to look for traces of oxygen, carbon dioxide, or methane — which could suggest the presence of life.

"TESS will give us plenty of good targets for further study over many years to come," Dr. Matt Burleigh, a professor of astronomy at the University of Leicester, who is not involved with the TESS mission, told NBC News MACH in an email. "It will also help to tell us about the exoplanets around all our nearest stars — a census of our neighborhood in the galaxy."

Burleigh said he's looking forward to seeing what TESS will uncover. "There are bound to be a few weird and wonderful worlds and solar systems to intrigue, excite and challenge our understanding of how planets form and evolve," he said. "The weird ones are often the most interesting!"

FOLLOW NBC NEWS MACH ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK, AND INSTAGRAM.

Scientists detect signals from what could be the oldest stars in the universe

00:59
Get the Mach newsletter.
MORE FROM mach

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.