What Every Eclipse Watcher Needs To Know

Two months and counting!

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the entire U.S. for the first time in 99 years. But exactly where will this dramatic celestial event be visible? What’s the best way to ensure a good view? And what precautions should you take to avoid injuring your eyes?

For answers to these and other questions about the eclipse, check out NASA’s “Two Months to the Eclipse” press conference. The event, which will feature experts from science organizations as well as NASA and other federal agencies, will run from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. ET on June 21. You can watch live right here.

