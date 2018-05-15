Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Watch NASA astronauts spacewalk to repair, upgrade space station

This will be the 210th spacewalk at the International Space Station.

by NBC MACH /
Image; Spacewalk
NASA astronaut Drew Feustel seemingly hangs off the International Space Station (even though he was actually safely tethered) while conducting a spacewalk on March 29, 2018.NASA
Get the Mach newsletter.

A pair of NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station will embark on a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk tomorrow morning to upgrade and repair the orbiting outpost.

The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 8:10 a.m. EDT, and you can watch it live right here.

Astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, both veteran spacewalkers, will swap out a failed cooling component with a replacement on the station’s port-side truss. They will also install a camera system and a communications receiver on the exterior of the “Destiny” laboratory, which will be used when future commercial spacecraft dock at the ISS.

This will be the 210th spacewalk at the ISS since 1998. It will be Fuestel's eighth spacewalk and Arnold's fourth.

Feustel and Arnold arrived at the ISS on March 23 and are slated to return to Earth in October.

FOLLOW NBC NEWS MACH ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK, AND INSTAGRAM.

Get the Mach newsletter.

Meet Icarus, the most distant star ever seen

01:51
Get the Mach newsletter.
MORE FROM mach