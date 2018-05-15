NASA astronauts spacewalk to repair, upgrade space station

Get the Mach newsletter.

A pair of NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station embarked on a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk today to upgrade and repair the orbiting outpost.

The spacewalk began at 8:39 a.m. EDT, and lasted 6 hours and 31 minutes.

Astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, both veteran spacewalkers, swapped out a leaky cooling component with a replacement on the station’s port-side truss. The unit is designed to keep batteries in the space station's external systems cool. The spacewalkers also installed a camera system on the exterior of the “Destiny” laboratory, which will be used when future commercial spacecraft dock at the ISS.

This was the 210th spacewalk at the ISS since 1998. It was Fuestel's eighth spacewalk and Arnold's fourth.

Feustel and Arnold arrived at the ISS on March 23 and are slated to return to Earth in October.

