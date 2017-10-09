Will 'Matchpoint' Technology Kill the Remote Control?

“The ability to use objects (and lack of constraints on the user’s posture) means that users do not have to stop their current activities to interact with the system,” Christopher Clarke, a graduate student at the University of Lancaster in England and one of Matchpoint’s developers, told NBC News MACH in an email.

That makes Matchpoint a multitasker’s dream. You can run on a treadmill and skip music tracks without fumbling with your cellphone or change TV channels while washing dishes. And if you rely on online do-it-yourself (DIY) videos to, say, learn how to cook a new dish or fix your car’s squeaky brakes, Matchpoint lets you pause, rewind, and play without having to get batter on your tablet or put down your tools.

There’s more. In an operating room, Clark said in the email, “The surgeon might need to reference a medical diagram or look at an X-ray and manipulate the image (zoom, pan, etc.), and gesture control technology means that they can do this from a distance.”

Voice control, obviously, can help in many applications, too. But Clarke points out that there are scenarios in which that’s not a good option — for instance, if there’s a lot of background noise or, conversely, if you’re working in a silent space or giving a presentation where talking with your device would be awkward.