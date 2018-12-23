Year in Space Pictures: 2018

NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor shared this photo of the robotic Cygnus cargo ship arriving at the International Space Station on Nov. 19. Auñón-Chancellor and her crewmate, Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, used the space station's robotic arm to capture the cargo craft and dock it to the orbiting outpost.

"Proud to have The SS John Young on-board!" Auñón-Chancellor tweeted.