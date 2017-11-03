Your Bedroom on Mars Will Look a Lot Different

Before you sign up for any mission to Mars, be prepared to say goodbye to the concept of the bedroom as you know it.

On Mars, as in outer space generally, it would be an unimaginable luxury to have a big bed with a thick mattress and a heavy comforter. Given the exorbitant cost of sending things to Mars and the constraints of the cramped habitats we're likely to build there, we’ll need a whole new set of design principles for furniture and interior spaces on the red planet.

Ikea on Mars

With this challenge in mind, a team of designers from IKEA gathered recently in the Utah desert to spend three days in a mock Mars habitat thinking about designing furniture for a space mission (or a “tiny home” here on Earth).

Inside the two-story, 33-foot-wide cylinder, one the designers, Robert Janson, said he and his teammates “quickly realized the necessity of privacy.” They also realized that the furniture we’re all familiar with tends to be bigger than necessary. “We had these bunk beds that were taking up lots of space the whole day, and the only time we really used them was for sleeping,” Janson explained.

“Every object has to have multiple functions — otherwise we just can’t afford it,” said Constance Adams, a Houston-based space architect who served as an advisor to the team. So Janson and the others started to think about how to incorporate beds into the walls like pull-down cots, for example, and how they could use smaller features, like virtual windows showing lifelike video views, to break up the monotony of the environment.

Function comes first

IKEA isn’t alone in imagining what Martian design could look like. Inspired in part by estimates that sending cargo to Mars will cost more than $2,600 a pound, Renens, Switzerland-based designer Thomas Missé came up with super-thin, stackable, carbon-fiber “Mars chairs.”