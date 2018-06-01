17 cool tech gifts for gadget and gear geeks

Get the Mach newsletter.

Looking for a great gift for the tech geek in your life? We’ve assembled a big list with entries at every price point, from a fantastic laptop to phone accessories and everything in between.

Whether you’re shopping for a road warrior, fitness nut, clean freak or audiophile, there's a gift here to make every geeky heart sing.

Laptop

MACH pick: Lenovo Yoga 920, $1,235 (normally $1,700) on Amazon

Amazon.com

Nobody wants to sacrifice form for function, and the Lenovo Yoga 920 lets you have both. With its flip-and-fold design, it can be used as a traditional laptop, a tablet or propped up like a tent. The high-def webcam and four microphones make this an ideal computer for those who like to stream themselves to the world. Plus, the touchscreen and included stylus give creatives lots of control. Weighing in at a hair over three pounds, this stylish laptop can be put in a bag and taken everywhere.

Buy the Lenovo Yoga 920 on Amazon here. You can also get it on Lenovo.com for $1,280.

Budget pick: Acer Chromebook 14, $219 (normally $299) at Walmart

Amazon.com

Don’t quite have the budget for the Lenovo? Check out the much less expensive — but still gorgeous — Acer Chromebook 14.

Smart Digital Assistant

MACH pick: Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch, $199 at B&H

B and H Photo

Smart home assistants are great to talk to, but sometimes you need them to show you something as well. Enter the Lenovo Smart Display 8”, which combines a Google Assistant with a voice-activated touchscreen. With two microphones, a 10-watt speaker and a front-facing camera, the Lenovo Smart Display lets you make and receive video calls, watch YouTube videos, and, of course, control and view your compatible devices right on the screen. In white with soft-touch gray, this device would look right at home in a kitchen (great for viewing recipes) or bedroom, and is great for multitaskers.

Buy the Lenovo Smart Display here. It's also available at the same price from Bed Bath & Beyond and Lenovo.com.

Budget pick: Amazon Echo Spot, $129 on Amazon

Amazon's Echo Spot Daniel Berman / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shopping for an Alexa fan? The Echo Spot is like an Alexa with video skills.

Alexa in the Car

MACH pick: Muse Auto, $70 on Amazon

Amazon.com

For road warriors who miss their Alexa while on the road, Muse Auto is the solution. This easy-to-install device connects to a car’s stereo system via Bluetooth, USB or an auxiliary cable. You can talk to it just as you would talk to Alexa at home and use it to control Alexa-enabled devices from wherever you are.

Buy Muse Audio here.

Budget pick: Roav Viva from Anker, $57 on Amazon

Amazon.com

Also worth a look is the Roav Viva from Anker, which connects to an Alexa account and doubles as a charger.

Eyes on the Road

Cobra DashCam 2208, $130 on Amazon

Amazon.com

Easy to use and affordable, the Cobra DashCam 2208 is a great gift for someone who wants a hassle-free way to record their time behind the wheel. It turns on and off automatically and displays recorded video on its two-inch screen. Parents of teen drivers will appreciate the driver alert system, which warns of lane drifting and other hazards. And if there's a crash, this dashcam will protect the footage so that it won’t be overwritten.

Buy the Cobra DashCam 2208 here.

Sound Bar

MACH pick: Polk Command 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Amazon Alexa Voice Control, $299 on Amazon

Amazon.com

Using a remote to control a TV is so last year. The Polk Command 2.1-Channel Soundbar System is the first Alexa-enabled sound bar, and it also has built-in Dolby and DTS surround sound. It even includes a wireless subwoofer for room-filling bass and has built-in support for Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and more. This is a perfect gift for someone who is renting and doesn’t want to mount speakers on the wall.

Buy the Polk Command Soundbar System here.

Budget pick: Polk Signa Solo Home Theater Sound Bar, $64 on Amazon

Amazon.com

Don’t want to spend as much (or don’t need Alexa)? The Polk Signa Solo Universal Home Theater Sound Bar delivers great virtual-surround sound for only $64 right now (it's normally $130).

Portable Battery Power

Anker PowerCore Lite 10000, $34 on Amazon

Amazon.com

If your friend's phone is always running out of juice, it might be worth looking into the Anker PowerCore Lite 10000 portable charger. This device can charge an iPhone 8 Plus or Galaxy S9 two-and-a-half times on a single charge.

Buy the Anker PowerCore Lite here.

Power Wave 7.5 Stand Charger, $50 on Amazon

Amazon.com

When it's time to charge a phone fast — without taking off the case — just slip it on this sleek Anker PowerWave 7.5 stand in either portrait or landscape mode (you can keep watching Netflix while you charge!). It works with the newest Apple and Samsung phones, as well as other phones that support wireless charging. It even charges through cases. This is a great gift for someone who wants an elegant charging solution without ugly wires.

Buy the Power Wave Charger here.

Smartwatch

MACH pick: FitBit Versa, $199 on Amazon

Amazon.com

The FitBit Versa proves that fitness trackers don't have to look chunky. It monitors heart rate 24/7, detects different activities automatically and can store hundreds of songs. And since it's water-resistant, it's just as comfortable in the pool as on the running path. And, of course, it gives notifications from an iPhone or Android device. This is a great gift for someone who wants the latest smart watch tech wwithout being embarrassed by how it looks.

Buy the Fitbit Versa here.

Budget pick: FitBit Alta HR, $120 on Amazon

Amazon.com

Want a less expensive smart watch and tracker that still looks good? The FitBit Alta HR is $120 on Amazon and works with Android and iPhone.

Smartwatch for Women

Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch, $295 on Amazon

Amazon.com

For the woman who has Kate Spade purses and scarves, this Kate Spade Scallop in pink is the perfect marriage of tech and quirky style. Compatible with Android, it offers smartphone notifications, customizable faces, music controls, goal tracking and more — all without looking anything like a smartwatch.

Buy the Kate Spade Smartwatch on Amazon here. It's also sold at Macy's.

Budget pick: Pebble Technology Smartwatch, $90 on Amazon

Amazon.com

Need something less expensive that still looks like an elegant woman’s watch? The Pebble Technology Smartwatch works with iPhone or Android and sells for $90 on Amazon.

Waterproof Music

Soundcore Flare Portable Bluetooth 360° speaker, $60 on Amazon

Amazon.com

Sometimes music needs to get wet. The Soundcore Flare Portable Bluetooth 360° speaker has a waterproof rating of IPX7, meaning it can be completely submerged. It delivers sound in all directions, making this a great gift for people who like to be in the middle of the action. With robust bass and a ring of LED lights around the bottom, this wireless speaker will be the life of the party.

Buy the Soundcore Flare Portable Speaker here.

JBL Endurance Sprint Waterproof Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones,

$50 on Amazon

Amazon.com

The JBL Endurance Sprint Waterproof Wireless In-Ear Sport Headphones are for people who don’t want to stop listening to their music no matter what they’re doing. The ear hook design gives a secure fit during workouts, while the touch controls make it possible to handle calls and music while on the go. They can even be worn while swimming.

Buy the JBL Endurance headphones here.

Best Robot Cleaners

Neato Robotics D7 Connected Wi-Fi Enabled Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $699 (normally $800) on Amazon

Amazon.com

We’re one step closer to The Jetsons with the Neato Robotics D7 Connected Robot Vacuum. With smart mapping and real-time object detection, this bot thinks about what it’s going to clean before it gets to work. You can control it via the Neato app or Alexa and even set boundaries for it right in the app. It's the perfect gift for the neat-freak geek.

Buy the Neato Robotics Vacuum here.

Budget Pick: Ecovacs Deebot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $200 on Amazon

Amazon.com

Want to give someone clean floors without a hefty price tag? Try the Ecovacs Deebot B79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which also works with Alexa and sells on Amazon for $200 right now (it's normally $300).

Or, for times when hands-on makes more sense than hands-free, our favorite low-tech, low-cost way to mop the floor is the Rejuvenate Click n Clean Multi Surface Spray Mop System. It's great for cleaning wood, tile and other flooring types. It sells on Amazon for $30.

Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaner, $90 (normally $130) on Amazon

Amazon.com

Robots are already cutting our grass and vacuuming our rugs, and now they'll clean our grills too. The Grillbot is fully automated and can be set to clean for 10, 20 or 30 minutes. The brushes pop off easily and can go into the dishwasher. A great gift for someone who welcomes the robot revolution, as long as the bots do all the cleaning.

Buy the Grillbot Automatic Grill cleaner here.

Phone Accessories

myCharge myFlipShade iPhone Holder and Privacy Screen & Shield Protector, $7 (normally $10) on Amazon

Amazon.com

Here's a great way to prevent washed-out cell phone screens even on the brightest days. The myCharge myFlipShade iPhone Holder blocks light, heat — and prying eyes. Flip it underneath the phone, and it works as a stand. The adhesive sticks to most iPhone cases and is easy to remove.

Buy the myCharge myFlipShade here.

LoveHandle Grip, $10 on Amazon

Amazon.com

For the friend who is constantly dropping their phone, behold the LoveHandle Grip. This thin, pocket-friendly design makes it possible to hold a phone securely with one hand. The adhesive can be removed with no residue, so your friend won't have to worry about leaving sticky gunk on the phone or case.

Buy the LoveHandle Grip here.

Phone Case

Speck Products CandyShell Case, $13 on Amazon

Amazon.com

The CandyShell case provides hard-core drop protection in a pretty, candy-colored package. The raised bezel protects the screen from direct drops, and the rubberized covers make it easy to use the volume and power buttons. The perfect phone case for a fashionable klutz.

Buy the Speck phone case here.

iPhone Charger

Belkin Mixit Lightning-to-USB Leather Tassel ChargeSync Cable, $16 on Amazon

Amazon.com

Here's a way to keep a charging cable handy while staying stylish. Belkin has hidden a lightning cable inside its Mixit Lightning-to-USB Leather Tassel, which hooks securely to a keychain or purse. It works with iPhones, iPads and iPods that use the Lightning cable.

Buy the Belkin leather tassel charger here.

iPhone Aux Cable

Belkin 3-inch-Lightning-to-3.5mm Audio Cable, $30 on Amazon

Amazon.com

It's great to connect gear wirelessly, but what if you have a friend or relative whose car or stereo hasn’t quite kept up with technology? The Belkin Lightning-to-3.5mm audio cable can connect a phone to a car's speakers.

Buy the Belkin audio cable here.

Smart Plug

Wemo Mini Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Enabled, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, $28 (normally $35) on Amazon

Amazon.com

It doesn't take a fancy setup and new wiring to have a smart home. The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is a wifi-enabled plug that can be controlled from anywhere via the Wemo app, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. It doesn’t need a hub or a subscription, just a home’s WiFi — making it possible to turn off and on devices that aren’t normally “smart.” This is the perfect gift for tech lovers who can’t afford to rewire their homes or buy expensive smart home systems.

Buy the Wemo smart plug here.

Camera and Photo Printer

Kodak Mini Shot, $119 on Amazon

Amazon.com

The problem with digital cameras is that the photos often live inside the camera forever. Not so with the Kodak Mini Shot. This 10MP camera can take a great picture and print it on credit-card sized photo paper. Compatible with both iOS and Android, the camera can be used to crop and edit the pictures before printing. It has a 1.7-inch LCD viewfinder and uses dye-sublimation technology for vivid colors. This would be an amazing gift for that friend who just can’t wait to share.

Buy the Kodak Mini Shot here.

Smart Scale

Withings Nokia Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale with Body Composition & Heart Rate, $149on Amazon

Amazon.com

Weighing yourself is so old-school. With the Withings Nokia Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale, it's possible to track weight, body fat, bone mass and even heart rate. It looks great on a bare bathroom floor but is even smart enough to work on thick carpet.

Buy the Withings Nokia Body Cardio Smart Scale here. It's also on sale for $89 right now at Nokia.com.

