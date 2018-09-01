Elon Musk's rescue sub is on its way to Thailand

Musk said the mini submarine is now on its way to Thailand, and the team is working on a second, shorter version.

“Mini-sub arriving in about 17 hours,” he tweeted Sunday. “Hopefully useful. If not, perhaps it will be in a future situation.”

So far, eight members of a youth soccer team have been rescued after being trapped in the cave for more than two weeks. Five people, including the team’s 25-year-old coach, remain in the Tham Luang cave complex, which flooded from heavy monsoon rains and became sealed off.

Musk and his team have been in touch with officials in Thailand, a SpaceX spokesperson confirmed, and Musk tweeted Sunday that the sub’s design is based on feedback from dive teams assisting with the rescue operation.

The device was fashioned out of a tube for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Musk said the sub’s aluminum shell has four ports on the front and rear to connect to oxygen tanks and weighs about 90 pounds.

“Light enough to be carried by 2 divers, small enough to get through narrow gaps,” Musk tweeted. “Extremely robust.”

Musk added that with some modifications, “this could also work as an escape pod in space.”

Thai navy SEALs and a team of foreign divers are conducting the rescue operation, and an international team of experts, including a U.S. military team, is providing assistance.

FOLLOW NBC NEWS MACH ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK, AND INSTAGRAM.