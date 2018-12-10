Get the Mach newsletter.

By Jason Abbruzzese

To boldly go where only one other man-made object has gone before.

NASA announced on Monday that the Voyager 2 probe has reached interstellar space, making it the second man-made object to reach beyond the solar system.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 explored the solar system's outer planets, returning stunning photos of Neptune. Though it launched a couple weeks before Voyager 1, its trajectory took it on a longer route out of the solar system. Voyager 1 reached interstellar space in 2012.

NASA said Voyager 2 was now more than 11 billion miles from Earth and had left the heliosphere, "the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by the Sun," the organization said in a news release.

NASA said the probe crossed the outer edge of the heliosphere — called the heliopause — on Nov. 5, a determination made based on readings from the probe's instruments, which will provide observations of interstellar space that Voyager 1 cannot.

"Working on Voyager makes me feel like an explorer, because everything we're seeing is new," said John Richardson, principal investigator for the probe's "Plasma Science Instrument" and a principal research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, in a news release. "Even though Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012, it did so at a different place and a different time, and without the PLS data. So we're still seeing things that no one has seen before."