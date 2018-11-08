mach

'A bumpy ride ahead': Astronomer Martin Rees on humanity's chance of surviving the 21st century

Sir Martin Rees is a leading British astrophysicist and director of the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Cambridge. In this interview he talks about the existential risks that could face humanity this century.Nov. 8, 2018

