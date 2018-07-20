Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
Mach
160 heartbeats per minute: The final, frantic moments before the historic moon landing
49 years ago today, Apollo 11 astronauts achieved something that is still considered the benchmark of human innovation: they successfully landed on the moon and returned safely back to Earth. The final moments that led up to the historic event were full of anticipation and excitement for the Apollo team.
Mach
160 heartbeats per minute: The final, frantic moments before the historic moon landing01:59
This ship is on a six-year-long journey to prove that zero-emission ocean travel is possible01:13
Celestial object may help unlock mysteries of the early universe01:03
Scientists discover twelve new moons orbiting Jupiter, one of them is an oddity01:38
This counter top device could make homebrewing easier and more compact01:17
These World Cup results are even baffling algorithms03:01
Play All