Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

160 heartbeats per minute: The final, frantic moments before the historic moon landing

49 years ago today, Apollo 11 astronauts achieved something that is still considered the benchmark of human innovation: they successfully landed on the moon and returned safely back to Earth. The final moments that led up to the historic event were full of anticipation and excitement for the Apollo team.Jul.20.2018

Mach

  • 160 heartbeats per minute: The final, frantic moments before the historic moon landing

    01:59

  • This ship is on a six-year-long journey to prove that zero-emission ocean travel is possible

    01:13

  • Celestial object may help unlock mysteries of the early universe

    01:03

  • Scientists discover twelve new moons orbiting Jupiter, one of them is an oddity

    01:38

  • This counter top device could make homebrewing easier and more compact

    01:17

  • These World Cup results are even baffling algorithms

    03:01

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH