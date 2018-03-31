Sign up for the MACH newsletter
An 18,000-pound Chinese space station is falling to Earth. And its reentry into our atmosphere could happen anytime between March 30th and April 4th. Multiple space agencies are closely monitoring the situation to estimate when and where it might fall. But these calculations are difficult. The space station’s reentry point has been narrowed down to somewhere between the latitudes of 43 degrees North and 43 degrees South. This area includes several major cities.Mar.31.2018
A Chinese space station is falling towards Earth, here's everything you need to know
