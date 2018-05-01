Sign up for the MACH newsletter
A mutant plastic-eating enzyme could help solve the world’s waste problem
Scientists in Britain and the United States say they have engineered a plastic-eating enzyme. The enzyme is able to digest a form of plastic called PET or polyethylene terephthalate, that's found in most plastic bottles.
