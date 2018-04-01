Aliens might be trapped on their own super-Earths, according to a new study

Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Aliens might be trapped on their own exoplanets, according to a new study

As astronomers look deep into space for signs of life, one class of exoplanets that has been discovered is super-Earths. Researchers suggest that these super-Earths could be super-habitable. This is because their greater mass gives them stronger gravitational pull allowing them to hold thicker atmospheres that shield life from harmful cosmic rays. But that intense gravitational pull could be a problem when it comes to launching rockets out of the atmosphere. This is exactly what a new study points out.May.04.2018

