Can particle physics make Ant-Man’s feats a reality? copied!

The Marvel universe is built on its own fictional laws of science that dictate how superheroes get their powers and wield them. Ant-Man and the Wasp is no different. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) must dawn the Ant-Man suit yet again to enter the ‘Quantum Realm’ and bring back Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), who has been stuck there. Spyridon Michalakis, a quantum physicist and science adviser to the film explains how this fictional science is rooted in some cutting edge ideas that are a part of physics right now.

Read More