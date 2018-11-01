Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Are Penguins eating enough?

Polar bears aren’t the only animals feeling the devastating effects of climate change. Emperor penguins are fast declining in population too, and a group of scientists is trying to find out if these tuxedoed birds are getting enough to eat.May.11.2018

