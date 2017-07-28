mach

Artificial Intelligence is helping meteorologists map the ever-changing Arctic sea ice

With climatologists looking towards the Arctic to examine the link between climate change and the recent bout of extremely cold weather, Arctic ice mapping has become crucial. The Danish Meteorological Institute – or DMI – is working on a radical new plan to improve its sea ice reports: artificial intelligence that can train itself to recognize ice in satellite images – and deliver more accurate ice reports, much faster.

