Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

mach

Artificial Intelligence is helping meteorologists map the ever-changing Arctic sea ice

With climatologists looking towards the Arctic to examine the link between climate change and the recent bout of extremely cold weather, Arctic ice mapping has become crucial. The Danish Meteorological Institute – or DMI – is working on a radical new plan to improve its sea ice reports: artificial intelligence that can train itself to recognize ice in satellite images – and deliver more accurate ice reports, much faster.

Mach

  • Google and Amazon’s smart assistant battle and other highlights from CES 2018

    03:37

  • 5 science and tech predictions for 2018

    03:13

  • From Orwell to Snowden: How Surveillance Became Normalized

    02:43

  • A brief history of the atomic bomb

    02:56

  • A classified U.S. spy satellite - Zuma, appears to be lost

    00:55

  • Artificial Intelligence is helping meteorologists map the ever-changing Arctic sea ice

    02:14

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach