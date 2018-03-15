Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Astronaut Scott Kelly's genes show long-term changes after a year in space

NASA recently released preliminary findings from its Twin Study involving astronauts Scott Kelly and Mark Kelly. Researchers now know that 93% of Scott’s genes returned to normal after spending almost a year in space. However, the remaining 7% point to possible longer term changes in his genes.Mar.15.2018

